Kolter Homes Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, GA

Kolter Homes, a leading home builder of active adult communities in the Atlanta area, is proud to announce the first anniversary of its vibrant 55-plus active adult community in Newnan, Georgia, Cresswind at Spring Haven. Since its grand opening, Cresswind at Spring Haven has become a thriving community, offering residents a welcoming environment and engaging activities. Cresswind at Spring Haven will feature amenities to enhance the active adult lifestyle, including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, tennis and pickleball courts, walking trails, and social clubs, all expected to open in 2026.

Cresswind at Spring Haven offers new construction homes in Georgia designed specifically for active adults, with options ranging from 2- to 5-bedroom floor plans. Personalization is a key factor in this community, where home shoppers can choose from hundreds of options at the on-site Design Studio to create their perfect living space. Cresswind at Spring Haven also offers move-in-ready homes with options selected by design professionals, ensuring that new homeowners can enjoy a beautifully curated living space from day one. For those looking for homes for sale in Newnan, Georgia, Cresswind at Spring Haven presents an excellent opportunity to join a thriving community.

The community is part of Kolter Homes' award-winning lifestyle program, "Set Yourself FREE," which is built on the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. This program provides residents with a vibrant array of events and clubs, fostering a strong sense of belonging. Additionally, the community has a full-time lifestyle director dedicated to organizing activities that promote social interaction and engagement. The community's convenient location in Newnan provides easy access to shopping, dining, and healthcare facilities, making it an ideal place for active adults to call home.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cresswind at Spring Haven, Kolter Homes will host a special event on April 12th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The celebration will feature a variety of activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, model home tours, and an opportunity to learn about the new phase release. This event is open to the public, and all are invited to join in the festivities.

Cresswind at Spring Haven is Kolter's 4th Cresswind community in the Atlanta area. Andrew Hitch, Regional Community Director, expressed his excitement about the anniversary, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cresswind at Spring Haven. This community has truly flourished over the past year, and we are grateful to our residents for making it such a special place to live. We look forward to welcoming new homeowners and continuing to build a vibrant, active community."

Join us on April 12th to celebrate this exciting milestone and experience all that Cresswind at Spring Haven has to offer.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

