CenExel Research: CenExel Launches New Patient Recruitment App to Enhance Clinical Trial Access

CenExel, a leading clinical research site network, has launched a new mobile application designed to make it easier for patients to find and participate in clinical trials. Now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the CenExel Patient Recruitment App streamlines the search process for studies that match individual interests and eligibility criteria.

The new app empowers patients by providing a user-friendly interface to explore available clinical trials, view key participation requirements, and locate the nearest CenExel site conducting the study. In addition to benefiting patients, the app serves as a valuable tool for CenExel's patient recruitment staff, helping them better connect with interested participants and efficiently guide them through the enrollment process.

"At CenExel, we are committed to advancing medical research by making clinical trials more accessible to patients who want to participate," said Ryan Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of CenExel. "This app is an important step forward in connecting individuals with potentially life-changing studies while enhancing our ability to support them throughout their clinical trial journey."

From an operational perspective, the app will also improve internal efficiencies across CenExel's research sites. By providing real-time information on study availability and eligibility requirements, the platform allows recruitment teams to manage inquiries more effectively.

"The new CenExel Patient Recruitment App is a game-changer for our internal teams," said Patrick McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer of CenExel. "By centralizing study details and patient inquiries, we can more effectively match individuals with the right trials, reduce enrollment timelines, and optimize site operations."

With this innovative approach, CenExel continues its mission to accelerate medical advancements by fostering seamless connections between research and those eager to participate. Patients interested in clinical trials can download the CenExel Patient Recruitment App today to begin their search.

