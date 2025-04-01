OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenMarblegate Acquisition Corp. (GATE) is up over 55% at $30.53. iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is up over 41% at $3.17. Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) is up over 34% at $3.00. Upstream Bio, Inc. (UPB) is up over 30% at $8.00. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is up over 30% at $3.90. Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) is up over 28% at $5.71. Newsmax, Inc. (NMAX) is up over 26% at $105.64. Toppoint Holdings Inc. (TOPP) is up over 21% at $2.05. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is up over 20% at $3.70. PVH Corp. (PVH) is up over 15% at $74.43. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is up over 15% at $1.33. Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) is up over 8% at $2.31.In the RedOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO) is down over 15% at $2.33. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is down over 11% at $1.19. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO) is down over 8% at $7.20. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) is down over 8% at $1.71. AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) is down over 6% at $2.83. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is down over 6% at $1.40. Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) is down over 5% at $3.04. Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) is down over 5% at $1.90.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX