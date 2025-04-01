CluePoints Appoints Usama Dar as Chief Product and Technology Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints , provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has today announced Usama Dar as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer. Having led both product and R&D teams through significant expansion, Usama is ideally placed to help CluePoints in the next phase of its growth journey.

Usama has worked in leadership roles across some exciting organizations, including Westwing, Sciensus, Elsevier, The Guardian and Huawei. With a career spanning eCommerce, SaaS, and AI, he loves building and leading teams to create impactful products.

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, commented: "CluePoints has gone from being a very successful single-product company to a multi-product company undergoing a period of rapid growth, both in terms of people and our platform. Usama is the perfect fit to support us on our journey to provide the most comprehensive, and highest quality, Integrated Data Review platform for the Clinical Development industry."

Usama Dar reiterated the opportunities for growth at CluePoints: "What attracted me to CluePoints was its mission to harness technology to improve and accelerate clinical trials, the people working within the organization and the difference I can make. CluePoints is at a sweet spot in its growth where it has a proven idea which is popular with customers. Now it needs to scale to more customers, more geographies and different parts of the clinical trial life cycle. I look forward to using my extensive engineering experience and product background to streamline product development, scale CluePoints' offering and take it to the next level."

Andy Cooper added: "Usama brings a strong vision of where our focus should be and what we need to bring from a technology perspective to ensure we do not just grow successfully but also provide best-in-class technology to underpin our products and ensure our customers are satisfied and can scale with us. Usama will be working closely with our existing team, including co-founder, Francois Torche, who will continue to lead the vision for our product portfolio as a strategic advisor."

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence using Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R3), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.

