WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped slightly but 54 percent say he is doing a better job than Joe Biden as president, according to a new poll.Global marketing and communications group Stagwell on Monday released the results of the March Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.In his second month in office, President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 49 percent, which is 3 points lower than February, with majority approval among Republican, male, 25-64 age group, white, and rural voters. Most of his policies continue to see strong support, with the deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, closing the border, and eliminating fraud and waste in government expenditures most popular.Tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada and renaming the Gulf of Mexico are his least popular policies. This month's poll also covered public opinion on immigration, separation of powers, the budget, tariffs, and U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and Ukraine.'There's still strong support for most of Trump's policies while Democratic Party approval continues to nosedive,' said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. 'Opinions are still in formation as people are unsure how tariffs will affect the economy, but voters generally believe he is doing a better job than Biden.'42 percent of voters say Trump is doing worse than expected, but 54 percent say Trump is doing a better job than Joe Biden as President.38 percent of voters say the U.S. economy is on the right track, consistent with last month and up 10 points from January 2025.33 percent of voters say their personal financial situation is improving, though more Democrats, Independents, women, 18-24 year-olds, Hispanics, and rural voters feel their situation worsening than improving.Inflation, the economy, and immigration remain the top three issues for voters, the survey found.Voters have a more favorable view of Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a more unfavorable view of Elon Musk, who is a senior advisor to Trump and the de facto head of the Department of cost-cutting, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.Democratic Party's approval remains underwater with 71 percent of voters saying it needs new moderate leaders.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX