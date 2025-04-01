WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI), a fashion luxury group, on Tuesday announced that Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Edwards, Jr. will step down to pursue another opportunity.Shares of Capri are decreasing in the pre-market trading.CFO of Michael Kors Rajal Mehta will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.Senior Vice President, and Chief Supply Chain Officer Patricia Gabriel will continue to lead global supply chain and operations.Mehta and Gabriel will report to Chairman and CEO John Idol.Edwards will remain at the company until June 20. The search for a replacement for the position is underway.Capri is currently trading 0.79% lesser at $19.58 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX