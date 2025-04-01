PulpFixin Launches to Revolutionize Lab Sustainability with 100% Compostable and 100% Biodegradable Solutions

Four Industry Veterans Unite to Replace Single-Use Plastics with High-Performance Pulp Products

PulpFixin, a groundbreaking company dedicated to transforming sustainability in the biotech and pharmaceutical supply industries, today announces its official launch. Founded by four seasoned veterans of the biotech and pharmaceutical supplies industry, PulpFixin aims to provide innovative, biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastics without compromising on quality or performance.

At the forefront of this mission is the debut of PulpFixin's flagship product line:

AutoRack 96, 48, and 24 2D Barcoded Tube Racks. These 100% biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable racks are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern labs while helping facilities achieve critical sustainability goals. With durable construction for

long-term freezer storage, full compatibility with automated liquid handling systems, and pre-barcoded designs, AutoRacks ensure labs can seamlessly transition to eco-friendly alternatives without operational disruptions.

"Our team came together with a shared vision to address one of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries' greatest challenges: reducing plastic waste," said Chad Jenkins, Chief Commercial Officer of PulpFixin. "PulpFixin products are proof that sustainable solutions can meet or exceed the performance of traditional materials while making a measurable impact on the environment."

Kip Matthews, President of PulpFixin added, "Through our product design and development team, we have the ability to collaborate with labs and quickly bring to market custom solutions that will be industry-changing products."

PulpFixin's launch is a response to the growing demand for sustainable practices across health and science industries. By replacing single-use plastics with compostable and biodegradable products, PulpFixin empowers labs to align with sustainability initiatives and cost-saving goals.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin was founded in 2024 by four veterans of the biotech and pharmaceutical supplies industry with a mission to enhance sustainability in health and science. The company is committed to reducing unnecessary plastic waste by accelerating the adoption of high-performance pulp-based solutions. PulpFixin's innovative products are designed to deliver operational excellence while protecting the planet. To learn more, visit www.pulpfixin.us

