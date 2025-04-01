CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Concerns about a recession in the United States came to the fore on Tuesday amidst key economic data releases. Anxiety ahead of fresh tariff announcements from President Donald Trump also added to markets' nervousness.Data released just a while ago showed manufacturing PMI in the U.S. declining to 49 in March from 50.3 in February and missing forecasts of 49.5. U.S. job openings in February also came in below forecasts weakening sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. European benchmarks are trading with strong gains. Asian markets also mostly gained.The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged down. Gold touched a fresh high again. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,648.50, down 0.84% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,583.90, down 0.50% Germany's DAX at 22,355.56, up 0.87% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,603.78, up 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 7,831.11, up 0.52% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,282.45, up 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,569.00, down 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,925.20, up 1.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,348.44, up 0.38% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,206.84, up 0.38%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0794, down 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2889, down 0.22% USD/JPY at 149.48, down 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6256, up 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.4404, up 0.13% Dollar Index at 104.31, up 0.10%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.174%, down 1.67% Germany at 2.6720%, down 2.09% France at 3.383%, down 1.89% U.K. at 4.6875%, up 0.29% Japan at 1.477%, down 1.53%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $74.73, down 0.05%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $71.46, down 0.03%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,164.80, up 0.46%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,473.10, up 1.75% Ethereum at $1,867.04, up 3.17% XRP at $2.14, up 3.50% BNB at $613.86, up 2.93% Solana at $127.49, up 2.61%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX