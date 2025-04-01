WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job opening in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of February, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Tuesday.The Labor Department said job openings dipped to 7.568 million in February from an upwardly revised 7.762 million in January.Economists had expected job openings to slip to 7.630 million from the 7.740 million originally reported for the previous month.The report said hires crept up to 5.396 million in February from 5.371 million in January, while total separations edged down to 5.261 million in February from 5.272 million in January.Within separations, quits fell to 3.195 million in February from 3.256 million in January but layoffs rose to 1.790 million in February from 1.674 million in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX