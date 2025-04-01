A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Sees Record Viewership on Texas Wins on Victory Day with Packed Weekend of Live Sports

1M+ downloads, 81 prize winners, and a record-breaking Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars audience cap off a historic weekend

Victory+, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), announced record-breaking performance across the platform, led by the first-ever Texas Wins on Victory Day and a packed weekend of live sports action. With more than 30 live games streamed across the weekend, Victory+ continues its rapid ascent as a premier destination for local sports fans.

The Texas Rangers' home opener against the Boston Red Sox set a new Victory+ record for single-game viewership, only for that record to be broken just hours later by the Dallas Stars' matchup against the Calgary Flames, which drew an all-time high of 250,000+ streaming viewers. Together, these marquee matchups helped make Texas Wins on Victory Day a major success, cementing Dallas' place as one of the most passionate and engaged sports cities in the country.

Fans were treated to live onsite activations at Globe Life Field, a special intermission performance from Texas-based trick-shot legends Dude Perfect, and a giveaway campaign that awarded $2,000 for every minute of the Dallas Stars game. Victory+ had committed $1,000 for every minute, but after cracking 200,000 streaming viewers , the prize total was doubled. In total, 81 fans won over $120,000 in prizes during Texas Wins on Victory Day.

The weekend also marked the kickoff of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) season and the start of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs, both streaming globally without viewing restrictions on Victory+. These two milestones added even more excitement to an already stacked sports calendar.

Victory+ recently crossed 1 million downloads since launching in September 2024, further demonstrating fans' adoption of the platform. Through its Victory Vault, the service allows fans to earn entries toward real prizes simply by watching their favorite teams.

"We launched Victory+ to help reduce barriers in sports viewing, ultimately giving back to fans who care deeply about their favorite teams," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. "From the record-breaking Dallas Stars audience to the incredible support we saw across all games this weekend, it's clear fans are embracing what Victory+ is all about…connection, access, and celebration."

As Victory+ continues shaping the future of regional sports streaming, Texas Wins on Victory Day and a weekend of wall-to-wall action prove there's no better place for fans to rally behind their teams.

For more information on Victory+ and the Victory Vault, visit www.victoryplus.com .

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

