BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO) Tuesday said it delivered 15,039 vehicles in March 2025, representing an increase of 26.7% year-over-year.The deliveries consisted of 10,219 vehicles from the company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,820 vehicles from the company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.The company also said it delivered 42,094 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 40.1% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 713,658 as of March 31, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX