BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





1 April 2025



The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2025 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 2 May 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 April 2025 (ex dividend date is 10 April 2025).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



