Dienstag, 01.04.2025

WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
01.04.25
09:12 Uhr
2,319 Euro
+0,003
+0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 18:18 Uhr
82 Leser
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


1 April 2025

The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2025 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 2 May 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 April 2025 (ex dividend date is 10 April 2025).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.