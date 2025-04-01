LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drone services at a commercial scale and flying taxis could soon be a reality in the U.K. as Aviation Minister Mike Kane announced more than 20 million pounds funding to launch new flight technologies.The funding will also support the regulatory pathway that could see air taxis in use from 2028.It is designed to advance aviation technology to support healthcare for the NHS, assist police forces in combating crime, help inspect and survey critical infrastructure and unlock delivery services for businesses and communities across the country.??As part of this, both the Aviation Minister and Science Minister on Tuesday set out how the Department for Transport, Civil Aviation Authority and the new Regulatory Innovation Office in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will streamline regulatory processes to support the commercialization of the industry.Aviation Minister Mike Kane said, 'Our investment alongside the new Future of Flight industry group will bring together tech experts, drone operators, flying vehicle manufacturers and local communities to identify where change needs to happen.Science Minister Lord Vallance said, 'These regulatory reforms for drones - requiring all aircraft to share their location - will make drone operations safer and therefore speed up approvals, allowing them to operate near airports and simplifying their use for delivering medical supplies - while unlocking further commercial opportunities'.The Department for Transport said in a press release that plans are now underway to simplify regulations to enable 2-year airspace change for drone operations. This will enable operators to fly safely for longer and gather data to inform future services.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX