Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853510 | ISIN: JP3633400001 | Ticker-Symbol: TOM
Tradegate
01.04.25
19:14 Uhr
16,148 Euro
-0,552
-3,31 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,09816,18819:15
16,10216,19819:15
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 17:35 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Finanznachrichten News

First quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up more than 50 percent of total sales volume

Lexus Division records its best-ever first quarter sales result

32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2025 U.S. sales of 231,335 vehicles, up 7.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 112,608, up 44.1 percent on a volume basis and up 49.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.7 percent of total sales volume.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 570,269 vehicles, up 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the year ago period. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 288,796, up 39.6 percent on a volume basis and up 43.3 percent on a DSR basis representing 50.6 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 196,240 vehicles, up 6.6 percent on a volume basis and up 10.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 487,226 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 35,095 vehicles, up 14.1 percent on a volume basis and up 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported it best-ever result with sales of 83,043 vehicles, up 5.8 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"We continue to see steady sales from our Toyota and Lexus brands due in part to improved inventory levels and new models like the Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX hybrid," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "We're also seeing our sales mix of electrified vehicles increasing as our diverse portfolio of 32 electrified vehicles continue to grow and satisfy the needs of our customers while reducing emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible."

March and First Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

  • March sales up 7.7 percent
  • March electrified vehicle sales of 112,608, up 44.1 percent; represents 48.7 percent of total sales volume
  • First quarter sales up 0.9 percent
  • First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 288,796, up 39.6 percent; represents 50.6 percent of total sales volume
  • 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • March sales up 6.6 percent
  • March electrified vehicle sales of 99,119, up 49.1 percent
  • First quarter sales up 0.1 percent
  • First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 255,915, up 44.0 percent
  • Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000
  • First quarter sales:
    • Pickups up 65.1 percent
    • Trucks up 4.6 percent
    • GR86 up 36.1 percent
    • Prius up 25.0 percent
    • bZ4X up 195.7 percent
    • Corolla Cross up 26.8 percent
      • Corolla Cross HEV up 19.2 percent
    • Highlander HEV up 8.7 percent
    • Grand Highlander up 2.3 percent
    • Sienna up 46.6 percent
    • Tacoma up 177.5 percent

Lexus Division:

  • Best-ever first quarter sales result
  • March sales up 14.1 percent
  • March electrified vehicle sales of 13,489, up 15.6 percent
  • First quarter sales up 5.8 percent
  • First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,881, up 13.1 percent
  • Best-ever first quarter sales for Luxury Utility Vehicles
  • First quarter sales:
    • RC up 10.2 percent
    • Total ES up 8.6 percent
      • ES HEV 5.1 percent
    • LC up 5.3 percent
    • NX up 5.1 percent
      • NX HEV up 12.6 percent
    • RX HEV up 2.2 percent
      • RX PHEV up 88.3 percent
    • TX up 0.9 percent
      • TX HEV up 26.5 percent
    • GX up 139.5 percent
    • LX up 0.4 percent

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

March 2025


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --











2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

231,335

214,894

11.8

7.7

570,269

565,098

3.6

0.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

196,240

184,123

10.7

6.6

487,226

486,627

2.8

0.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

35,095

30,771

18.4

14.1

83,043

78,471

8.6

5.8

COROLLA

21,495

22,328

0

-3.7

55,456

60,071

-5.2

-7.7

SUPRA

179

202

-8.0

-11.4

421

484

-10.7

-13.0

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,146

1,364

-12.8

-16.0

2,777

2,041

39.7

36.1

MIRAI

0

71

-100.0

-100.0

33

172

-80.3

-80.8

CROWN

986

2,970

-65.5

-66.8

2,236

7,685

-70.1

-70.9

PRIUS

7,258

4,092

84.2

77.4

16,653

13,327

28.3

25.0

CAMRY

29,661

30,323

1.6

-2.2

70,308

78,337

-7.9

-10.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

60,725

61,350

2.8

-1.0

147,885

162,122

-6.3

-8.8

IS

2,139

2,227

-0.3

-4.0

4,779

5,007

-2.0

-4.6

RC

186

145

33.2

28.3

452

410

13.2

10.2

ES

4,020

3,799

9.9

5.8

9,198

8,471

11.5

8.6

LS

140

247

-41.1

-43.3

420

683

-36.9

-38.5

LC

149

203

-23.8

-26.6

519

493

8.1

5.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

6,634

6,621

4.1

0.2

15,368

15,064

4.7

2.0

TOTAL TMNA CAR

67,359

67,971

2.9

-0.9

163,253

177,186

-5.4

-7.9

BZ4X

1,678

827

110.7

102.9

5,610

1,897

203.6

195.7

RAV4

41,509

45,340

-4.9

-8.4

115,402

124,822

-5.1

-7.5

COROLLA CROSS

10,879

7,781

45.2

39.8

24,120

19,028

30.1

26.8

CROWN SIGNIA

2,806

0

0

0

7,908

0

0

0

VENZA

39

3,348

-98.8

-98.8

672

7,961

-91.3

-91.6

HIGHLANDER

5,523

11,538

-50.3

-52.1

12,017

32,033

-61.5

-62.5

GRAND HIGHLANDER

10,958

10,077

12.9

8.7

25,718

25,136

5.0

2.3

4RUNNER

6,980

12,756

-44.3

-45.2

8,435

33,817

-72.5

-75.1

SEQUOIA

1,896

2,254

-12.6

-15.9

5,107

5,958

-12.0

-14.3

LAND CRUISER

5,860

0

0

0

15,416

0

0

0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

88,128

93,921

-2.6

-6.2

220,405

250,658

-9.7

-12.1

SIENNA

9,033

5,205

80.2

73.5

23,561

16,074

50.5

46.6

TACOMA

23,949

8,310

199.3

188.2

59,825

21,558

184.9

177.5

TUNDRA

14,405

15,337

-2.5

-6.1

35,550

36,215

0.8

-1.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

38,354

23,647

68.4

62.2

95,375

57,773

69.5

65.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

135,515

122,773

14.6

10.4

339,341

324,505

7.4

4.6

UX

988

1,178

-12.9

-16.1

2,525

2,701

-4.0

-6.5

NX

7,077

6,724

9.3

5.2

17,992

17,119

7.9

5.1

RZ

705

858

-14.7

-17.8

1,454

1,603

-6.9

-9.3

RX

10,452

10,599

2.4

-1.4

24,716

26,473

-4.1

-6.6

TX

4,584

3,649

30.5

25.6

10,045

9,956

3.6

0.9

GX

3,922

583

598.6

572.7

9,239

3,858

145.9

139.5

LX

733

559

36.2

31.1

1,704

1,697

3.1

0.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

28,461

24,150

22.4

17.9

67,675

63,407

9.6

6.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

163,976

146,923

15.9

11.6

407,016

387,912

7.7

4.9

Selling Days

26

27



75

77



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

March 2025


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

5,727

2,596

129.1

120.6

12,893

9,420

40.5

36.9

TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,531

1,496

6.3

2.3

3,760

3,907

-1.2

-3.8

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

5,529

6,137

-6.4

-9.9

14,523

15,589

-4.4

-6.8

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

29,655

2,424

1,170.0

1,123.0

70,281

8,986

703.0

682.1

TOYOTA MIRAI

0

71

-100

-100

33

172

-80.3

-80.8

TOYOTA CROWN

986

2,970

-65.5

-66.8

2,236

7,685

-70.1

-70.9

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

9,031

5,205

80.2

73.5

23,559

16,072

50.5

46.6

TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID

147

0

0

0

147

0

0

0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

3,017

2,094

49.6

44.1

6,641

6,109

11.6

8.7

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

4,694

4,002

21.8

17.3

10,984

8,900

26.7

23.4

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

1,896

2,254

-12.6

-15.9

5,107

5,957

-12.0

-14.3

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

5,860

0

0

0

15,416

0

0

0

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,678

827

110.7

102.9

5,610

1,897

203.6

195.7

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

14,524

21,801

-30.8

-33.4

49,513

57,875

-12.2

-14.4

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID

2,631

2,826

-3.3

-6.9

6,355

7,767

-16.0

-18.2

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

4,223

3,075

42.6

37.3

8,900

7,464

22.4

19.2

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

2,806

0

0

0

7,908

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

39

3,348

-98.8

-98.8

672

7,961

-91.3

-91.6

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

2,667

0

0

0

5,996

0

0

0

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,478

5,366

-52.0

-53.8

5,380

12,015

-54.0

-55.2

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,618

1,413

18.9

14.5

3,524

3,354

7.9

5.1

LEXUS UX HYBRID

988

1,178

-12.9

-16.1

2,525

2,701

-4.0

-6.5

LEXUS LX HYBRID

209

0

0

0

317

0

0

0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,625

2,249

21.2

16.7

7,646

6,790

15.6

12.6

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,143

571

107.9

100.2

2,656

1,408

93.7

88.6

LEXUS RZ BEV

705

858

-14.7

-17.8

1,454

1,603

-6.9

-9.3

LEXUS RX HYBRID

4,183

4,325

0.4

-3.3

10,635

10,403

5.0

2.2

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,059

394

179.1

168.8

2,037

1,082

93.3

88.3

LEXUS TX HYBRID

884

593

54.8

49.1

1,928

1,524

29.9

26.5

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

70

68

6.9

2.9

137

168

-16.3

-18.5

LEXUS LS HYBRID

5

14

-62.9

-64.3

18

35

-47.2

-48.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

2

-100

-100

4

4

2.7

0

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

112,608

78,157

49.6

44.1

288,796

206,850

43.3

39.6

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

99,119

66,492

54.8

49.1

255,915

177,778

47.8

44.0

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

13,489

11,665

20.1

15.6

32,881

29,072

16.1

13.1

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

48.7 %

36.4 %



50.6 %

36.6 %



Selling Days

26

27



75

77



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.