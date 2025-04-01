Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

First quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up more than 50 percent of total sales volume
Lexus Division records its best-ever first quarter sales result
32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025
PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2025 U.S. sales of 231,335 vehicles, up 7.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 112,608, up 44.1 percent on a volume basis and up 49.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.7 percent of total sales volume.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 570,269 vehicles, up 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the year ago period. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 288,796, up 39.6 percent on a volume basis and up 43.3 percent on a DSR basis representing 50.6 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted March sales of 196,240 vehicles, up 6.6 percent on a volume basis and up 10.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 487,226 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 35,095 vehicles, up 14.1 percent on a volume basis and up 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported it best-ever result with sales of 83,043 vehicles, up 5.8 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.
"We continue to see steady sales from our Toyota and Lexus brands due in part to improved inventory levels and new models like the Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX hybrid," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "We're also seeing our sales mix of electrified vehicles increasing as our diverse portfolio of 32 electrified vehicles continue to grow and satisfy the needs of our customers while reducing emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible."
March and First Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- March sales up 7.7 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales of 112,608, up 44.1 percent; represents 48.7 percent of total sales volume
- First quarter sales up 0.9 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 288,796, up 39.6 percent; represents 50.6 percent of total sales volume
- 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- March sales up 6.6 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales of 99,119, up 49.1 percent
- First quarter sales up 0.1 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 255,915, up 44.0 percent
- Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000
- First quarter sales:
- Pickups up 65.1 percent
- Trucks up 4.6 percent
- GR86 up 36.1 percent
- Prius up 25.0 percent
- bZ4X up 195.7 percent
- Corolla Cross up 26.8 percent
- Corolla Cross HEV up 19.2 percent
- Highlander HEV up 8.7 percent
- Grand Highlander up 2.3 percent
- Sienna up 46.6 percent
- Tacoma up 177.5 percent
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever first quarter sales result
- March sales up 14.1 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales of 13,489, up 15.6 percent
- First quarter sales up 5.8 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,881, up 13.1 percent
- Best-ever first quarter sales for Luxury Utility Vehicles
- First quarter sales:
- RC up 10.2 percent
- Total ES up 8.6 percent
- ES HEV 5.1 percent
- LC up 5.3 percent
- NX up 5.1 percent
- NX HEV up 12.6 percent
- RX HEV up 2.2 percent
- RX PHEV up 88.3 percent
- TX up 0.9 percent
- TX HEV up 26.5 percent
- GX up 139.5 percent
- LX up 0.4 percent
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
March 2025
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL %
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
231,335
214,894
11.8
7.7
570,269
565,098
3.6
0.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
196,240
184,123
10.7
6.6
487,226
486,627
2.8
0.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
35,095
30,771
18.4
14.1
83,043
78,471
8.6
5.8
COROLLA
21,495
22,328
0
-3.7
55,456
60,071
-5.2
-7.7
SUPRA
179
202
-8.0
-11.4
421
484
-10.7
-13.0
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,146
1,364
-12.8
-16.0
2,777
2,041
39.7
36.1
MIRAI
0
71
-100.0
-100.0
33
172
-80.3
-80.8
CROWN
986
2,970
-65.5
-66.8
2,236
7,685
-70.1
-70.9
PRIUS
7,258
4,092
84.2
77.4
16,653
13,327
28.3
25.0
CAMRY
29,661
30,323
1.6
-2.2
70,308
78,337
-7.9
-10.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
60,725
61,350
2.8
-1.0
147,885
162,122
-6.3
-8.8
IS
2,139
2,227
-0.3
-4.0
4,779
5,007
-2.0
-4.6
RC
186
145
33.2
28.3
452
410
13.2
10.2
ES
4,020
3,799
9.9
5.8
9,198
8,471
11.5
8.6
LS
140
247
-41.1
-43.3
420
683
-36.9
-38.5
LC
149
203
-23.8
-26.6
519
493
8.1
5.3
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
6,634
6,621
4.1
0.2
15,368
15,064
4.7
2.0
TOTAL TMNA CAR
67,359
67,971
2.9
-0.9
163,253
177,186
-5.4
-7.9
BZ4X
1,678
827
110.7
102.9
5,610
1,897
203.6
195.7
RAV4
41,509
45,340
-4.9
-8.4
115,402
124,822
-5.1
-7.5
COROLLA CROSS
10,879
7,781
45.2
39.8
24,120
19,028
30.1
26.8
CROWN SIGNIA
2,806
0
0
0
7,908
0
0
0
VENZA
39
3,348
-98.8
-98.8
672
7,961
-91.3
-91.6
HIGHLANDER
5,523
11,538
-50.3
-52.1
12,017
32,033
-61.5
-62.5
GRAND HIGHLANDER
10,958
10,077
12.9
8.7
25,718
25,136
5.0
2.3
4RUNNER
6,980
12,756
-44.3
-45.2
8,435
33,817
-72.5
-75.1
SEQUOIA
1,896
2,254
-12.6
-15.9
5,107
5,958
-12.0
-14.3
LAND CRUISER
5,860
0
0
0
15,416
0
0
0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
88,128
93,921
-2.6
-6.2
220,405
250,658
-9.7
-12.1
SIENNA
9,033
5,205
80.2
73.5
23,561
16,074
50.5
46.6
TACOMA
23,949
8,310
199.3
188.2
59,825
21,558
184.9
177.5
TUNDRA
14,405
15,337
-2.5
-6.1
35,550
36,215
0.8
-1.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
38,354
23,647
68.4
62.2
95,375
57,773
69.5
65.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
135,515
122,773
14.6
10.4
339,341
324,505
7.4
4.6
UX
988
1,178
-12.9
-16.1
2,525
2,701
-4.0
-6.5
NX
7,077
6,724
9.3
5.2
17,992
17,119
7.9
5.1
RZ
705
858
-14.7
-17.8
1,454
1,603
-6.9
-9.3
RX
10,452
10,599
2.4
-1.4
24,716
26,473
-4.1
-6.6
TX
4,584
3,649
30.5
25.6
10,045
9,956
3.6
0.9
GX
3,922
583
598.6
572.7
9,239
3,858
145.9
139.5
LX
733
559
36.2
31.1
1,704
1,697
3.1
0.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
28,461
24,150
22.4
17.9
67,675
63,407
9.6
6.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
163,976
146,923
15.9
11.6
407,016
387,912
7.7
4.9
Selling Days
26
27
75
77
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
March 2025
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL%
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
5,727
2,596
129.1
120.6
12,893
9,420
40.5
36.9
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,531
1,496
6.3
2.3
3,760
3,907
-1.2
-3.8
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
5,529
6,137
-6.4
-9.9
14,523
15,589
-4.4
-6.8
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
29,655
2,424
1,170.0
1,123.0
70,281
8,986
703.0
682.1
TOYOTA MIRAI
0
71
-100
-100
33
172
-80.3
-80.8
TOYOTA CROWN
986
2,970
-65.5
-66.8
2,236
7,685
-70.1
-70.9
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
9,031
5,205
80.2
73.5
23,559
16,072
50.5
46.6
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
147
0
0
0
147
0
0
0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
3,017
2,094
49.6
44.1
6,641
6,109
11.6
8.7
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
4,694
4,002
21.8
17.3
10,984
8,900
26.7
23.4
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
1,896
2,254
-12.6
-15.9
5,107
5,957
-12.0
-14.3
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
5,860
0
0
0
15,416
0
0
0
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,678
827
110.7
102.9
5,610
1,897
203.6
195.7
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
14,524
21,801
-30.8
-33.4
49,513
57,875
-12.2
-14.4
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
2,631
2,826
-3.3
-6.9
6,355
7,767
-16.0
-18.2
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
4,223
3,075
42.6
37.3
8,900
7,464
22.4
19.2
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
2,806
0
0
0
7,908
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
39
3,348
-98.8
-98.8
672
7,961
-91.3
-91.6
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
2,667
0
0
0
5,996
0
0
0
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,478
5,366
-52.0
-53.8
5,380
12,015
-54.0
-55.2
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,618
1,413
18.9
14.5
3,524
3,354
7.9
5.1
LEXUS UX HYBRID
988
1,178
-12.9
-16.1
2,525
2,701
-4.0
-6.5
LEXUS LX HYBRID
209
0
0
0
317
0
0
0
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,625
2,249
21.2
16.7
7,646
6,790
15.6
12.6
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,143
571
107.9
100.2
2,656
1,408
93.7
88.6
LEXUS RZ BEV
705
858
-14.7
-17.8
1,454
1,603
-6.9
-9.3
LEXUS RX HYBRID
4,183
4,325
0.4
-3.3
10,635
10,403
5.0
2.2
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,059
394
179.1
168.8
2,037
1,082
93.3
88.3
LEXUS TX HYBRID
884
593
54.8
49.1
1,928
1,524
29.9
26.5
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
70
68
6.9
2.9
137
168
-16.3
-18.5
LEXUS LS HYBRID
5
14
-62.9
-64.3
18
35
-47.2
-48.6
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
2
-100
-100
4
4
2.7
0
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
112,608
78,157
49.6
44.1
288,796
206,850
43.3
39.6
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
99,119
66,492
54.8
49.1
255,915
177,778
47.8
44.0
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
13,489
11,665
20.1
15.6
32,881
29,072
16.1
13.1
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
48.7 %
36.4 %
50.6 %
36.6 %
Selling Days
26
27
75
77
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America