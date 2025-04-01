Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

First quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up more than 50 percent of total sales volume

Lexus Division records its best-ever first quarter sales result

32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2025 U.S. sales of 231,335 vehicles, up 7.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 112,608, up 44.1 percent on a volume basis and up 49.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.7 percent of total sales volume.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 570,269 vehicles, up 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the year ago period. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 288,796, up 39.6 percent on a volume basis and up 43.3 percent on a DSR basis representing 50.6 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 196,240 vehicles, up 6.6 percent on a volume basis and up 10.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 487,226 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 35,095 vehicles, up 14.1 percent on a volume basis and up 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported it best-ever result with sales of 83,043 vehicles, up 5.8 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.

"We continue to see steady sales from our Toyota and Lexus brands due in part to improved inventory levels and new models like the Toyota 4Runner and Lexus LX hybrid," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "We're also seeing our sales mix of electrified vehicles increasing as our diverse portfolio of 32 electrified vehicles continue to grow and satisfy the needs of our customers while reducing emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible."

March and First Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

March sales up 7.7 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 112,608, up 44.1 percent; represents 48.7 percent of total sales volume

First quarter sales up 0.9 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 288,796, up 39.6 percent; represents 50.6 percent of total sales volume

32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

March sales up 6.6 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 99,119, up 49.1 percent

First quarter sales up 0.1 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 255,915, up 44.0 percent

Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000

First quarter sales: Pickups up 65.1 percent Trucks up 4.6 percent GR86 up 36.1 percent Prius up 25.0 percent bZ4X up 195.7 percent Corolla Cross up 26.8 percent Corolla Cross HEV up 19.2 percent Highlander HEV up 8.7 percent Grand Highlander up 2.3 percent Sienna up 46.6 percent Tacoma up 177.5 percent



Lexus Division:

Best-ever first quarter sales result

March sales up 14.1 percent

March electrified vehicle sales of 13,489, up 15.6 percent

First quarter sales up 5.8 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales of 32,881, up 13.1 percent

Best-ever first quarter sales for Luxury Utility Vehicles

First quarter sales: RC up 10.2 percent Total ES up 8.6 percent ES HEV 5.1 percent LC up 5.3 percent NX up 5.1 percent NX HEV up 12.6 percent RX HEV up 2.2 percent RX PHEV up 88.3 percent TX up 0.9 percent TX HEV up 26.5 percent GX up 139.5 percent LX up 0.4 percent



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2025 2024 DSR % VOL % 2025 2024 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 231,335 214,894 11.8 7.7 570,269 565,098 3.6 0.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 196,240 184,123 10.7 6.6 487,226 486,627 2.8 0.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 35,095 30,771 18.4 14.1 83,043 78,471 8.6 5.8 COROLLA 21,495 22,328 0 -3.7 55,456 60,071 -5.2 -7.7 SUPRA 179 202 -8.0 -11.4 421 484 -10.7 -13.0 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,146 1,364 -12.8 -16.0 2,777 2,041 39.7 36.1 MIRAI 0 71 -100.0 -100.0 33 172 -80.3 -80.8 CROWN 986 2,970 -65.5 -66.8 2,236 7,685 -70.1 -70.9 PRIUS 7,258 4,092 84.2 77.4 16,653 13,327 28.3 25.0 CAMRY 29,661 30,323 1.6 -2.2 70,308 78,337 -7.9 -10.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 60,725 61,350 2.8 -1.0 147,885 162,122 -6.3 -8.8 IS 2,139 2,227 -0.3 -4.0 4,779 5,007 -2.0 -4.6 RC 186 145 33.2 28.3 452 410 13.2 10.2 ES 4,020 3,799 9.9 5.8 9,198 8,471 11.5 8.6 LS 140 247 -41.1 -43.3 420 683 -36.9 -38.5 LC 149 203 -23.8 -26.6 519 493 8.1 5.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 6,634 6,621 4.1 0.2 15,368 15,064 4.7 2.0 TOTAL TMNA CAR 67,359 67,971 2.9 -0.9 163,253 177,186 -5.4 -7.9 BZ4X 1,678 827 110.7 102.9 5,610 1,897 203.6 195.7 RAV4 41,509 45,340 -4.9 -8.4 115,402 124,822 -5.1 -7.5 COROLLA CROSS 10,879 7,781 45.2 39.8 24,120 19,028 30.1 26.8 CROWN SIGNIA 2,806 0 0 0 7,908 0 0 0 VENZA 39 3,348 -98.8 -98.8 672 7,961 -91.3 -91.6 HIGHLANDER 5,523 11,538 -50.3 -52.1 12,017 32,033 -61.5 -62.5 GRAND HIGHLANDER 10,958 10,077 12.9 8.7 25,718 25,136 5.0 2.3 4RUNNER 6,980 12,756 -44.3 -45.2 8,435 33,817 -72.5 -75.1 SEQUOIA 1,896 2,254 -12.6 -15.9 5,107 5,958 -12.0 -14.3 LAND CRUISER 5,860 0 0 0 15,416 0 0 0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 88,128 93,921 -2.6 -6.2 220,405 250,658 -9.7 -12.1 SIENNA 9,033 5,205 80.2 73.5 23,561 16,074 50.5 46.6 TACOMA 23,949 8,310 199.3 188.2 59,825 21,558 184.9 177.5 TUNDRA 14,405 15,337 -2.5 -6.1 35,550 36,215 0.8 -1.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 38,354 23,647 68.4 62.2 95,375 57,773 69.5 65.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 135,515 122,773 14.6 10.4 339,341 324,505 7.4 4.6 UX 988 1,178 -12.9 -16.1 2,525 2,701 -4.0 -6.5 NX 7,077 6,724 9.3 5.2 17,992 17,119 7.9 5.1 RZ 705 858 -14.7 -17.8 1,454 1,603 -6.9 -9.3 RX 10,452 10,599 2.4 -1.4 24,716 26,473 -4.1 -6.6 TX 4,584 3,649 30.5 25.6 10,045 9,956 3.6 0.9 GX 3,922 583 598.6 572.7 9,239 3,858 145.9 139.5 LX 733 559 36.2 31.1 1,704 1,697 3.1 0.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 28,461 24,150 22.4 17.9 67,675 63,407 9.6 6.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 163,976 146,923 15.9 11.6 407,016 387,912 7.7 4.9 Selling Days 26 27



75 77



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY March 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2025 2024 DSR % VOL% 2025 2024 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 5,727 2,596 129.1 120.6 12,893 9,420 40.5 36.9 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,531 1,496 6.3 2.3 3,760 3,907 -1.2 -3.8 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 5,529 6,137 -6.4 -9.9 14,523 15,589 -4.4 -6.8 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 29,655 2,424 1,170.0 1,123.0 70,281 8,986 703.0 682.1 TOYOTA MIRAI 0 71 -100 -100 33 172 -80.3 -80.8 TOYOTA CROWN 986 2,970 -65.5 -66.8 2,236 7,685 -70.1 -70.9 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 9,031 5,205 80.2 73.5 23,559 16,072 50.5 46.6 TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID 147 0 0 0 147 0 0 0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 3,017 2,094 49.6 44.1 6,641 6,109 11.6 8.7 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 4,694 4,002 21.8 17.3 10,984 8,900 26.7 23.4 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 1,896 2,254 -12.6 -15.9 5,107 5,957 -12.0 -14.3 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 5,860 0 0 0 15,416 0 0 0 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,678 827 110.7 102.9 5,610 1,897 203.6 195.7 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 14,524 21,801 -30.8 -33.4 49,513 57,875 -12.2 -14.4 TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 2,631 2,826 -3.3 -6.9 6,355 7,767 -16.0 -18.2 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 4,223 3,075 42.6 37.3 8,900 7,464 22.4 19.2 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 2,806 0 0 0 7,908 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 39 3,348 -98.8 -98.8 672 7,961 -91.3 -91.6 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 2,667 0 0 0 5,996 0 0 0 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,478 5,366 -52.0 -53.8 5,380 12,015 -54.0 -55.2 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,618 1,413 18.9 14.5 3,524 3,354 7.9 5.1 LEXUS UX HYBRID 988 1,178 -12.9 -16.1 2,525 2,701 -4.0 -6.5 LEXUS LX HYBRID 209 0 0 0 317 0 0 0 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,625 2,249 21.2 16.7 7,646 6,790 15.6 12.6 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,143 571 107.9 100.2 2,656 1,408 93.7 88.6 LEXUS RZ BEV 705 858 -14.7 -17.8 1,454 1,603 -6.9 -9.3 LEXUS RX HYBRID 4,183 4,325 0.4 -3.3 10,635 10,403 5.0 2.2 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,059 394 179.1 168.8 2,037 1,082 93.3 88.3 LEXUS TX HYBRID 884 593 54.8 49.1 1,928 1,524 29.9 26.5 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 70 68 6.9 2.9 137 168 -16.3 -18.5 LEXUS LS HYBRID 5 14 -62.9 -64.3 18 35 -47.2 -48.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 2 -100 -100 4 4 2.7 0 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 112,608 78,157 49.6 44.1 288,796 206,850 43.3 39.6 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 99,119 66,492 54.8 49.1 255,915 177,778 47.8 44.0 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 13,489 11,665 20.1 15.6 32,881 29,072 16.1 13.1 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 48.7 % 36.4 %



50.6 % 36.6 %



Selling Days 26 27



75 77





