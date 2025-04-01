Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.04.2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

83.87XD

GG00BJVDZ946

31th March 2025

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 1 5717 346

Date: 01st April 2025


