Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Apr-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 1 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 145,163 Highest price paid per share: 114.00p Lowest price paid per share: 109.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.1276p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,227,874 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,227,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.1276p 145,163

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 690 113.00 09:19:40 00330510852TRLO1 XLON 4756 114.00 09:43:36 00330517713TRLO1 XLON 925 113.80 09:43:36 00330517714TRLO1 XLON 933 113.80 09:43:36 00330517715TRLO1 XLON 933 113.60 09:43:40 00330517724TRLO1 XLON 965 113.40 09:44:06 00330517831TRLO1 XLON 44 113.20 10:14:15 00330528162TRLO1 XLON 910 113.20 10:14:15 00330528163TRLO1 XLON 986 113.40 11:33:56 00330547131TRLO1 XLON 954 113.20 12:22:50 00330549281TRLO1 XLON 4000 113.00 12:22:50 00330549280TRLO1 XLON 841 113.00 12:23:19 00330549286TRLO1 XLON 1145 113.00 12:23:19 00330549287TRLO1 XLON 2855 113.00 12:23:19 00330549288TRLO1 XLON 119 113.00 12:23:19 00330549290TRLO1 XLON 841 113.00 12:23:19 00330549292TRLO1 XLON 381 113.00 12:23:19 00330549289TRLO1 XLON 3619 113.00 12:23:19 00330549291TRLO1 XLON 4000 113.00 12:23:19 00330549293TRLO1 XLON 1375 113.00 12:23:19 00330549294TRLO1 XLON 82 113.00 12:23:56 00330549309TRLO1 XLON 2625 113.00 12:23:56 00330549308TRLO1 XLON 16 113.20 12:26:05 00330549323TRLO1 XLON 877 113.20 12:26:05 00330549324TRLO1 XLON 82 113.20 12:26:05 00330549325TRLO1 XLON 1746 113.00 12:26:05 00330549326TRLO1 XLON 2200 113.00 12:29:17 00330549357TRLO1 XLON 77 113.00 12:29:21 00330549360TRLO1 XLON 894 113.00 12:29:21 00330549361TRLO1 XLON 54 113.00 12:29:21 00330549358TRLO1 XLON 131 113.00 12:29:21 00330549359TRLO1 XLON 999 113.00 12:30:44 00330549374TRLO1 XLON 301 113.00 12:31:21 00330549381TRLO1 XLON 127 113.00 12:32:48 00330549418TRLO1 XLON 273 113.00 12:38:31 00330549514TRLO1 XLON 962 113.00 12:44:49 00330549636TRLO1 XLON 2169 113.00 12:44:49 00330549634TRLO1 XLON 995 113.00 12:44:49 00330549635TRLO1 XLON 687 113.00 12:45:00 00330549644TRLO1 XLON 2077 113.00 12:45:00 00330549645TRLO1 XLON 937 113.00 12:45:00 00330549647TRLO1 XLON 241 113.00 12:45:00 00330549646TRLO1 XLON 669 113.00 12:45:08 00330549650TRLO1 XLON 1000 113.00 12:45:08 00330549651TRLO1 XLON 974 113.00 12:45:08 00330549657TRLO1 XLON 2331 113.00 12:45:08 00330549652TRLO1 XLON 2479 113.00 12:45:08 00330549653TRLO1 XLON 986 113.00 12:45:08 00330549658TRLO1 XLON 1521 113.00 12:45:08 00330549654TRLO1 XLON 1341 113.00 12:45:08 00330549655TRLO1 XLON 1000 113.00 12:45:08 00330549660TRLO1 XLON 1387 113.00 12:45:10 00330549662TRLO1 XLON 987 113.00 12:45:10 00330549666TRLO1 XLON 1613 113.00 12:45:10 00330549663TRLO1 XLON 4000 113.00 12:45:10 00330549664TRLO1 XLON 659 113.00 12:45:10 00330549665TRLO1 XLON 2725 113.00 12:45:10 00330549667TRLO1 XLON 588 113.00 12:45:10 00330549668TRLO1 XLON 992 112.80 12:45:10 00330549669TRLO1 XLON 993 112.60 12:45:13 00330549672TRLO1 XLON 931 112.00 12:49:27 00330549755TRLO1 XLON 953 112.80 12:51:48 00330549805TRLO1 XLON 968 112.60 12:59:46 00330549978TRLO1 XLON 348 112.40 13:57:14 00330551243TRLO1 XLON 623 112.40 13:57:14 00330551244TRLO1 XLON 927 112.40 13:57:53 00330551264TRLO1 XLON 110 112.40 13:58:41 00330551318TRLO1 XLON 1404 112.40 13:58:41 00330551319TRLO1 XLON 220 112.40 13:58:41 00330551320TRLO1 XLON 1350 112.40 13:58:41 00330551321TRLO1 XLON

