WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
01.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,020
+1,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,60020:35
01.04.2025 19:39 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Apr-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
1 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               1 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      145,163 
Highest price paid per share:         114.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          109.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.1276p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,227,874 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,227,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.1276p                    145,163

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
690              113.00          09:19:40         00330510852TRLO1     XLON 
4756              114.00          09:43:36         00330517713TRLO1     XLON 
925              113.80          09:43:36         00330517714TRLO1     XLON 
933              113.80          09:43:36         00330517715TRLO1     XLON 
933              113.60          09:43:40         00330517724TRLO1     XLON 
965              113.40          09:44:06         00330517831TRLO1     XLON 
44               113.20          10:14:15         00330528162TRLO1     XLON 
910              113.20          10:14:15         00330528163TRLO1     XLON 
986              113.40          11:33:56         00330547131TRLO1     XLON 
954              113.20          12:22:50         00330549281TRLO1     XLON 
4000              113.00          12:22:50         00330549280TRLO1     XLON 
841              113.00          12:23:19         00330549286TRLO1     XLON 
1145              113.00          12:23:19         00330549287TRLO1     XLON 
2855              113.00          12:23:19         00330549288TRLO1     XLON 
119              113.00          12:23:19         00330549290TRLO1     XLON 
841              113.00          12:23:19         00330549292TRLO1     XLON 
381              113.00          12:23:19         00330549289TRLO1     XLON 
3619              113.00          12:23:19         00330549291TRLO1     XLON 
4000              113.00          12:23:19         00330549293TRLO1     XLON 
1375              113.00          12:23:19         00330549294TRLO1     XLON 
82               113.00          12:23:56         00330549309TRLO1     XLON 
2625              113.00          12:23:56         00330549308TRLO1     XLON 
16               113.20          12:26:05         00330549323TRLO1     XLON 
877              113.20          12:26:05         00330549324TRLO1     XLON 
82               113.20          12:26:05         00330549325TRLO1     XLON 
1746              113.00          12:26:05         00330549326TRLO1     XLON 
2200              113.00          12:29:17         00330549357TRLO1     XLON 
77               113.00          12:29:21         00330549360TRLO1     XLON 
894              113.00          12:29:21         00330549361TRLO1     XLON 
54               113.00          12:29:21         00330549358TRLO1     XLON 
131              113.00          12:29:21         00330549359TRLO1     XLON 
999              113.00          12:30:44         00330549374TRLO1     XLON 
301              113.00          12:31:21         00330549381TRLO1     XLON 
127              113.00          12:32:48         00330549418TRLO1     XLON 
273              113.00          12:38:31         00330549514TRLO1     XLON 
962              113.00          12:44:49         00330549636TRLO1     XLON 
2169              113.00          12:44:49         00330549634TRLO1     XLON 
995              113.00          12:44:49         00330549635TRLO1     XLON 
687              113.00          12:45:00         00330549644TRLO1     XLON 
2077              113.00          12:45:00         00330549645TRLO1     XLON 
937              113.00          12:45:00         00330549647TRLO1     XLON 
241              113.00          12:45:00         00330549646TRLO1     XLON 
669              113.00          12:45:08         00330549650TRLO1     XLON 
1000              113.00          12:45:08         00330549651TRLO1     XLON 
974              113.00          12:45:08         00330549657TRLO1     XLON 
2331              113.00          12:45:08         00330549652TRLO1     XLON 
2479              113.00          12:45:08         00330549653TRLO1     XLON 
986              113.00          12:45:08         00330549658TRLO1     XLON 
1521              113.00          12:45:08         00330549654TRLO1     XLON 
1341              113.00          12:45:08         00330549655TRLO1     XLON 
1000              113.00          12:45:08         00330549660TRLO1     XLON 
1387              113.00          12:45:10         00330549662TRLO1     XLON 
987              113.00          12:45:10         00330549666TRLO1     XLON 
1613              113.00          12:45:10         00330549663TRLO1     XLON 
4000              113.00          12:45:10         00330549664TRLO1     XLON 
659              113.00          12:45:10         00330549665TRLO1     XLON 
2725              113.00          12:45:10         00330549667TRLO1     XLON 
588              113.00          12:45:10         00330549668TRLO1     XLON 
992              112.80          12:45:10         00330549669TRLO1     XLON 
993              112.60          12:45:13         00330549672TRLO1     XLON 
931              112.00          12:49:27         00330549755TRLO1     XLON 
953              112.80          12:51:48         00330549805TRLO1     XLON 
968              112.60          12:59:46         00330549978TRLO1     XLON 
348              112.40          13:57:14         00330551243TRLO1     XLON 
623              112.40          13:57:14         00330551244TRLO1     XLON 
927              112.40          13:57:53         00330551264TRLO1     XLON 
110              112.40          13:58:41         00330551318TRLO1     XLON 
1404              112.40          13:58:41         00330551319TRLO1     XLON 
220              112.40          13:58:41         00330551320TRLO1     XLON 
1350              112.40          13:58:41         00330551321TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.