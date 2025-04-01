Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Bluberi is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Trade Show, taking place from March 31 to April 3, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Bluberi will be presenting a robust lineup of hardware and new content that is currently available or will be launching in 2025 in Class II, Class III and HHR markets. The company will be showcasing it's full Beacon+ hardware portfolio, which includes Beacon Elite, Beacon+ Lighthouse, and Beacon+ cabinets. With over 400 hours of research, this product line was designed to deliver superior experience through 360-degree floor-to-candle lighting and simplified serviceability.

Beacon Elite, Bluberi's first premium cabinet, highlighting Honey Bomb and Shoot for the Loot, which Bluberi's third premium Beacon Elite game that will release later this year.

Beacon+ Lighthouse, is Bluberi's newest for-sale banking solution that allows operators to bring progressive design directly to their casino floors. This illuminating cabinet offers a visually stunning lighthouse tower that combines synchronized lights and immersive sounds to captivate players. Games that will be featured at the show include Devil's Lock: Slice N' Dice, Cash Raccoons, and Raging Red.

Released in 2024, the Beacon+ hardware is Bluberi's core for-sale cabinet, that features first-to-market back-lighting for Beacon Tunnel banking. Beacon+ was designed with service technicians in mind, allowing for easy maintenance with all parts accessible below the monitor. Core games that will be showcased at IGA include:

Jackpot Shot

Timber Jack Going Wilder

Dancing Pots

Berry Bucks

Shen Shu

Bluberi invites all attendees to stop by Booth #2233 to experience these exciting new games firsthand. Don't miss the opportunity to see why Bluberi continues to redefine the slot gaming experience with unparalleled creativity and innovation.

For more information about Bluberi and its latest offerings, visit bluberi.com.

