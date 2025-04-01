WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study found that following an intermittent fasting plan three days a week could lead to greater weight loss and improved health outcomes compared to daily calorie counting.Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, along with their colleagues, conducted a yearlong study involving 165 adults with overweight or obesity. Participants were randomly assigned to either a 4:3 intermittent fasting schedule or a traditional daily calorie restriction plan.The intermittent fasting group followed a modified regimen, reducing their calorie intake by 80 percent on three non-consecutive days per week.On the other four days, they were allowed to eat freely without strict calorie limits, though they were encouraged to make healthy choices. Meanwhile, the daily calorie restriction group maintained a consistent energy deficit of approximately 34.3 percent each day.The findings, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, revealed that after 12 months, those in the intermittent fasting group lost an average of 7.6 percent of their body weight, compared to a 5 percent loss in the daily calorie restriction group.Additionally, 58 percent of the fasting group achieved at least 5 percent weight loss, compared to 47 percent of those in the calorie restriction group.Intermittent fasting also yielded greater improvements in key health markers, including lower systolic blood pressure, better cholesterol levels (total and LDL), and reduced fasting glucose.Danielle Ostendorf, a study co-author and assistant professor at the University of Knoxville, noted that previous research on intermittent fasting may have been less successful due to either too few or too many fasting days, making the approach either ineffective or difficult to sustain.The researchers suggested that intermittent fasting could be a practical, evidence-based alternative for weight management, as it eliminates the need for constant calorie tracking while still promoting healthier eating habits.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX