Tony's Chocolonely: Tony's Chocolonely Recalls Batches of 2 Products Due to Potential Presence of Small Stones

AMSTERDAM, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony's Chocolonely is recalling certain batches of 2 specific products in Scandinavia, due to a risk of a small stones being present in the product. Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony's Chocolonely consumers.

The 2 products affected are the Dark Almond Sea Salt 180g with lot codes 163043 (best before date 2026-04-01), 162702 (best before date 2026-03-04) and Greatest Bits 180g with lot codes 4326 (best before date 2025-11-21) and 4327 (best before date 2025-11-22). The information is printed on the side of the chocolate bar.

This recall only affects these specific products and lot codes. All other Tony's Chocolonely products remain safe to consume and are not impacted.

Tony's Chocolonely is working in partnership with retailers and food authorities who are in the process of removing impacted products from sale and distribution.

If you have purchased one of these specific products with the affected lot codes, and you have not yet consumed it, please do not eat the product. We ask that you return the product to the store where you bought it for a refund or replacement.

You can also visit the following webpage to confirm how to identify the lot code and claim a refund or replacement in your market: https://uk.tonyschocolonely.com/pages/recall-fo-intl-0325

John Sjöblom, Country Manager Tony's Chocolonely Nordics says:

"We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products. Whilst the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products. We apologise to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have."

About Tony's Chocolonely:

Tony's Chocolonely is an impact company that makes chocolate, its vision is to end exploitation in the cocoa industry. Not just their own chocolate, but all chocolate worldwide.

The company was founded in 2005 by 3 journalists from the Dutch TV show 'Keuringsdienst van Waarde' after they discovered that the world's largest chocolate manufacturers were buying cocoa from plantations that used child labour and modern slavery.

Since then, Tony's Chocolonely has dedicated its efforts to raising awareness of and eliminating inequality in the chocolate industry. Tony's Chocolonely leads by example, building direct, long-term relationships with cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, paying them a higher price and working together to solve the underlying causes of cocoa's 3 biggest issues - forced labour, child labour and deforestation.

Tony's Chocolonely wants to inspire the industry as a whole to end exploitation in the cocoa industry. They believe that being a better business should be the norm, not the exception. The brand has grown to become one of the market leaders in the Netherlands and its bars are now available almost worldwide, with offices in the Netherlands, USA, UK, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

Tony's Chocolonely is a B-Corp and Fairtrade-certified.

