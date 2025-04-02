CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release February figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to slip 1.4 percent on month and climbing 6.3 percent in January.Australia also will see March results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group; in February, they were at -3.7 and -8,2, respectively.South Korea will provide March numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. That following the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.0 percent yearly gain in February.Japan will release March data for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.5 percent on year - improving from -1.9 percent in February.Finally, the markets in Indonesia remail closed for Eid-ul-Fitr.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX