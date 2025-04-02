DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that total U.S. sales for the first-quarter declined 1.3% to 501,291 vehicles from last year's 508,083 vehicles, mainly due to daily rental fleet sales timing and lost volume from the discontinuation of the Ford Edge and Transit Connect. But quarterly retail sales rose 5% driven higher by strong March results, which increased 19%.Total electrified vehicle sales for the first quarter grew 25.5% to 73,623 vehicles from 58,644 vehicles in the prior year, led by a record start for hybrids and electric vehicles, up 33% and 12% respectively.Quarterly SUVs sales declined 16.7% year-over-year to 201,527 units, cars sales also dropped 31.6% to 9,377 units from the prior year. But quarterly truck sales grew 15% to 290,387 units from the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX