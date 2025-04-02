Microland announces the appointment of Meenu Bagla as Chief Marketing Officer

BENGALURU, India, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading IT infrastructure services company, has appointed Meenu Bagla as the Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Bagla will be responsible to drive Microland's strategic vision to being a preferred technology transformation partner for accelerating our global customer's technology infrastructure transformation journey. She will be based in Microland's Bangalore, India office.

Meenu Bagla has over 25 years of tech industry experience. She has a proven track record of delivering transformative marketing strategies, driving innovation and transformation at scale across industries and geographies. Prior to joining Microland, she was the Chief Marketing Officer of a global intelligent engineering solutions provider, where she drove market differentiation, growth acceleration and catalysed innovation, sustainability, culture for stakeholder value creation.

"I am thrilled to join Microland at this exciting juncture in its journey. With 35 years of deep expertise in infrastructure management and a bold vision for an AI-driven future, Microland stands on a strong foundation of excellence. The company is uniquely positioned to empower enterprises with AI and ML, driving competitive advantage and unlocking new business value. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional Microland team, our clients, and partners to scale new heights of innovation and success," said Bagla.

"We are delighted to welcome Meenu Bagla to our leadership team," said Sam Mathew, President of Microland Limited. "Meenu brings deep expertise in global markets, brand building, digital marketing, and customer experience, and we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping our next phase of growth and market leadership," said Mathew.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions - which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value. For more information, visit www.microland.com.

