PR Newswire
02.04.2025 07:42 Uhr
Sushui Tech to Launch DMFC Distribution and Service Centre in UK

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushui Tech has today announced it has appointed Device Smart Ltd as the UK and Ireland distributor for its innovative range of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells.

DMFCs offer an environmentally independent power source for IoT and Critical missions, often supporting solar and battery installations. These are quiet electrochemical power generators that use methanol and emit only water vapour and a small amount of carbon dioxide, without any hazardous gases. They generate pure direct current without Electro Magnetic Interference so are friendly to sensitive devices and more environmentally friendly than petrol or diesel generators.

Dr. Sophie Zhai, founder of Sushui Tech stated "We are thrilled to partner with Device Smart and expand our international business into the UK market. We began exporting into Japan with great success and see the UK as the next major market due to its northerly latitudes and limited solar exposure in winter months. Our products are ready for this market and we want to provide the very best customer service in the region."

Jason Hill, Managing Director of Device Smart said "A number of our customers are using Fuel Cells and have very limited choice, Sushui offers a competitive alternative and the freedom to use a wide range of Methanol suppliers. We are building a UK based service centre to ensure customers get the ultimate support for these mission critical products. DMFCs are a clean and quiet power source and we're excited to be part of Sushui journey."

Sushui have a range of DMFCs with 50W, 85W, 130W and 200W outputs. They come with a 24 months within 6000 hours warranty supported by Device Smart Ltd.

Dr. Sophie Zhai and Jason Hill with a DMFC

About Sushui Tech

Sushui Tech is a whole-chain fuel cell manufacturer based in Shanghai. By giving full play to methanol fuel's high energy density and environmental adaptability, the company provides turnkey power solutions for off-grid and mission-critical applications.

About Device Smart

Device Smart, founded by Jason Hill, a veteran with 30 years' experience in security tech, is a provider of unique security deterrents. His background in surveillance and home automation drives the company's agile, user-focused approach-prioritising rapid development, value engineering, and durable design. By collaborating with clients to address pain points, Jason develops innovative products with commitment to effective, long-lasting security technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656086/Dr_Sophie_Zhai_Jason_Hill_a_DMFC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sushui-tech-to-launch-dmfc-distribution-and-service-centre-in-uk-302417989.html

