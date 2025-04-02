The U. S. heating specialist has agreed to invest an unspecified sum in Dutch startup Blueheart Energy, which is developing a 6 kW heat pump that works on acoustic waves and is able to produce both heat and cold air. US-based heating specialist Copeland announced it invested an undisclosed sum in Dutch thermo-acoustic heat pump developer Blueheart Energy. According to Copeland, BlueHeart's thermo-acoustic-based heating technology is ideal for complementing current compressor technologies with a compact design and quiet operation, especially in the residential business. "We're pleased to announce ...

