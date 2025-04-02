Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 09:06 Uhr
Wanstor Ltd: Wanstor Celebrates Double Win at Spark2025

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanstor, a leading Managed Service and Security Provider (MSSP) in the UK, is thrilled to announce its outstanding success at Spark2025, where the company was honoured with two prestigious awards: MSP Service Desk of the Year and Best Service Desk CX. These accolades underscore Wanstor's dedication to delivering exceptional managed services and superior customer experiences.

Wanstor logo

MSP Service Desk of the Year

This award celebrates IT service and support teams that set the standard for outstanding customer service, efficiency, and innovation. Wanstor's service desk stood out for its strategic, customer-first approach, delivering tangible benefits - not just in customer satisfaction, but also in business performance, operational efficiency, and long-term IT resilience.

Best Service Desk CX

Recognising outstanding customer experience, this award highlights Wanstor's dedication to providing seamless, responsive, and proactive support. By prioritising customer-centric service, Wanstor ensures that businesses can operate smoothly without IT disruptions. The judges commended Wanstor's ability to make a real impact on customers' daily operations, reinforcing its position as a trusted IT partner.

Partnership with Microsoft

Wanstor's strategic partnership with Microsoft enables it to harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance its service desk solutions. As a Tier 1 Cloud Solution Provider, Wanstor brings deep expertise in Microsoft products, delivering scalable, secure, and future-ready IT environments tailored to business needs. This collaboration spans Modern Work, Infrastructure, Security, and Data & AI, ensuring customers benefit from the latest innovations and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

Strategic Vision

Wanstor's success at Spark2025 showcases its forward-thinking approach and commitment to redefining IT Service Management. With a customer-first philosophy, Wanstor delivers tailored solutions that help businesses overcome challenges, optimise operations, and drive sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Wanstor remains dedicated to pioneering advancements in ITSM. With a focus on continuous improvement and industry leadership, Wanstor is not just responding to the changing IT landscape - it's shaping the future of IT service excellence.

About Wanstor

Wanstor is a leading UK Managed Service and Security Provider, committed to making technology simple, secure, and reliable. The company tackles technology challenges, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations. Wanstor's expertise spans various sectors, providing support to navigate modern IT environments. Their commitment to innovation, simplicity, and genuine care ensures customers receive tailored solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656262/Wanstor_MSP.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656261/Wanstor_Logo.jpg

Wanstor - Microsoft Solutions Provider

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wanstor-celebrates-double-win-at-spark2025-302418176.html

