02.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) 
Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Apr-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 01-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.3575 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41184558 
CODE: MEUS LN 
ISIN: LU0908500753 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0908500753 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUS LN 
Sequence No.:  380904 
EQS News ID:  2110392 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
