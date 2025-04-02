The United States is on track to reach 13 GW of cell manufacturing capacity and 65 GW of module assembly in 2025, says Clean Energy Associates. From pv magazine USA The United States is now the third-largest solar module manufacturer in the world, and more growth is on the way. Clean Energy Associates (CEA) projects that the United States will reach 13 GW of solar cell manufacturing production and 65 GW of module manufacturing by the end of 2025. The cell target is particularly impressive, as Suniva and ES Foundry are the only two plants currently producing cells in the United States. The expansion ...

