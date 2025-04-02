New Managing Director for iPipeline UK will join the Executive Leadership Team in shaping future growth strategies

iPipeline®, a leading provider of digital solutions for the life insurance and wealth management industries, announces the appointment of Rachel Edwards as Managing Director, UK. The former Verisk Global Managing Director will guide iPipeline's UK business strategy and product roadmap, supporting its mission to simplify, transform, and connect the protection and pensions savings investment markets. Edwards joins iPipeline on April 14 and will oversee a seven-person leadership team in the UK. She will report directly to CEO Pat O'Donnell.

Edwards brings a 20-year track record of successfully driving revenue growth and delivering innovative, customer-centric risk management solutions at the intersection of insurance and technology. At Verisk, she served as Global Managing Director for Life, Health, and Travel, where she was responsible for product diversification and design and oversaw the expansion of high-growth business operations into seven new countries. Edwards spent the first five years of her eight-year tenure at Verisk defining strategic growth plans, securing funding for innovation, and optimising go-to-market strategies in the APAC region.

Prior to her tenure at Verisk, Edwards served as Managing Director, Australasia, at Healix, a global healthcare and risk management solution provider, where she oversaw insurance operations and technology solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Pat O'Donnell, CEO at iPipeline, commented: "We could not be more delighted to welcome Rachel to our leadership team. Over the course of her career, she has continually demonstrated her ability to scale businesses and deliver consistent top-line growth in highly competitive markets. She is an authentic leader, boasting an impressive track record of driving global business growth across the insurtech, data analytics, and software-as-a-service sectors. Her passion for building data-driven insurance solutions with a focus on customer experience makes her the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth in the UK."

Edwards will oversee all business operations in the UK, playing a critical role in ensuring continued growth, improved go-to-market execution, enhanced product cohesiveness, and customer-driven innovation. A thought leader and recognised authority in the global life and health insurance space, she is a frequent speaker at prominent industry conferences throughout Asia, Europe, and the UK.

"I am thrilled to join a true insurtech pioneer, and one that has transformed and streamlined protection insurance and annuity operations," said Edwards about her appointment. "iPipeline has been moving the needle in technology and automation since before the term digital transformation was even coined. I look forward to applying my experience to help providers, distributors, and advisers leverage the full potential of the digital age."

Edwards will take over the UK reins from longtime Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK, Ian Teague, following a collaborative transition period. Appointed Managing Director in 2013, Teague transformed iPipeline's market position in Europe, establishing the company's UK portal solution as an industry-leading solution, and led the expansion into the policy administration space, subsequently extending the company's focus on life and annuities into the pensions and retail investments arena.

Commenting on Teague's legacy, O'Donnell said: "I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved with Ian's valuable leadership and support. iPipeline would not be the company it is today without Ian's zealous commitment to changing the game for providers and distributors in the life insurance and pension industries. His impact is woven into the very fabric of our various insurtech and wealthtech advances over the past decade, leaving a lasting legacy of innovation and progress."

About iPipeline:

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows-from quote to commission-with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 51 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected nearly $77 billion in global life insurance premiums and annuities in 2023. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500®and Fortune 1000® indices.

