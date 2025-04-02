ZEERO GROUP Joins IATA Strategic Partnerships Program to Further Drive Sustainability in The Travel Industry

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEERO GROUP (ZEERO), a pioneering travel industry collaboration and joint venture dedicated to sustainability, today announced that it has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Strategic Partnerships Program. This marks a significant milestone for ZEERO and underlines the organisation's commitment to accelerating decarbonisation of the travel industry and scaling next generation biofuel projects through its co-ownership, climate contribution model.

As a member of IATA's Strategic Partnerships Program, ZEERO will leverage its expertise in multi-solution sustainability frameworks to help aviation stakeholders address environmental challenges. Through engagement with IATA, the global airline association with over 340 member airlines, ZEERO will play an active role in shaping the future of sustainable aviation and expanding opportunities for the industry to contribute to climate solutions. This collaboration will strengthen ZEERO's position as a leading industry partner offering end-to-end services that support net-zero goals from reporting technology to biofuel production and biowaste management.

In doing so, ZEERO will support the industry's progress toward its 2050 zero carbon emissions goal and increasing the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while ensuring that technological advancement and policy support sustainability efforts.

SAF is a critical solution for reducing aviation's carbon footprint, yet its availability remains limited, and its high cost poses significant challenges for an industry operating on thin profit margins. Global commitments call for increased availability to support sustainability goals, but production and affordability remain obstacles.

ZEERO is addressing these challenges with a scalable, cost-effective solution. Its biofuels offer an affordable alternative to fossil fuels, ensuring that sustainability goals can be met without imposing excessive financial burdens on airlines. Through its innovative co-ownership and climate contribution funding model, ZEERO enables collaboration across the entire travel sector, fostering investment in SAF and accelerating the industry's decarbonisation efforts.

Commenting on this new milestone, Nico Nicholas, CEO & Co-founder of ZEERO said, "We are thrilled to join IATA's Strategic Partnerships Program and contribute to the aviation industry's sustainability mission. This collaboration represents a major step forward for ZEERO as we continue to pioneer scalable, high-impact solutions that integrate cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. By working alongside IATA and its members, we aim to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient aviation ecosystem."

ZEERO's expertise in holistic renewable technologies and nature-based solutions aligns with IATA's vision for a sustainable aviation sector. By collaborating with IATA on carbon reduction initiatives through affordable biofuel production, ZEERO will play a vital role in supporting the transition to a greener ecosystem.

Sharing more details on the announcement, Dr. Preeti Jain, Head Net Zero Research and Programs, IATA Sustainability & Economics Division said, "We are pleased to welcome ZEERO to the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program. Through our collaboration with ZEERO, we will work together to advance the aviation industry's sustainability efforts by delivering innovative solutions that support net-zero and decarbonisation goals."

About ZEERO

ZEERO GROUP (ZEERO) is a holistic sustainable technology and nature-based solutions provider serving diverse industries across the globe. Through innovative joint ventures and partnerships, ZEERO accelerates and scales renewable energy, nature and community resilience projects. ZEERO is the only organisation dedicated to the travel industry offering end-to-end services from emissions measurement to biofuel production and biowaste management. ZEERO is the parent organisation for ZEERO ENERGIES, ZEERO 360, ZEERO EVENTS and the award-winning 'Tech for Good' company TREES4TRAVEL, which enables travellers and businesses to measure their carbon emissions and contribute to climate actions to make their travel impact more sustainable.?

For the latest news and information on ZEERO, please visit? https://www.trees4travel.com/ZEERO .

Media Contact:

U.K.

Kachi Akumabor

kachi.akumabor@finnpartners.com

U.S.

Brian Sherry

brian.sherry@finnpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654644/download_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeero-group-joins-iata-strategic-partnerships-program-to-further-drive-sustainability-in-the-travel-industry-302417313.html