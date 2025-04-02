BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased for the first time in six months and at the fastest pace in nearly two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.The producer price index climbed 4.0 percent yearly in February, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in January.Further, this was the steepest growth since May 2023, when prices had risen 8.0 percent.Prices in the domestic market grew 3.9 percent annually in February, and those in the foreign market climbed by 4.3 percent.Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry alone rose by 5.0 from last year, and those for consumer goods rose by 5.4 percent. The price index for the capital goods also logged a strong increase of 4.1 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 3.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX