India's solar module manufacturing capacity nearly doubled from 38 GW in March 2024 to 74 GW in March 2025. PV cell manufacturing capacity tripled from 9 GW to 25 GW. From pv magazine India The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said India added a record 25 GW of renewable energy capacity in fiscal 2024-25, a 35% increase over the previous year's 18. 57 GW. Solar power led the growth, with capacity additions rising 38% from 15 GW in fiscal 2024 to nearly 21 GW in fiscal 2025. India also surpassed 100 GW of installed solar capacity this year. As the country pushes for self-reliance in solar ...

