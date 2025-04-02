CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.7117 against the euro and 94.58 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7186 and 93.90, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6307 and 0.9019 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6276 and 0.8976, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.68 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX