CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 85.99 against the yen, 1.8805 against the euro and 0.5740 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.28, 1.8928 and 0.5700, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.0986 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.1007.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 1.86 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX