WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday amid concerns that new U.S. tariffs may drag on global growth and weigh on fuel demand.Benchmark Brent crude futures slid 0.1 percent to $74.40 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $71.15.U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs later in the day.The new tariff rates, which will apply to all countries, will take effect immediately after they are announced at 2000 GMT.The Washington Post reported that White House aides had drafted a plan for a 20 percent tariff on most U.S. imports.It is feared that the new tariffs and possible retaliatory actions by targeted countries could fuel inflationary pressures and slow economic growth.Meanwhile, industry data pointing to a larger build in inventories reinforced concerns about softening demand.The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 6.04 million barrels last week, defying market expectations of a 4.6-million-barrel draw.The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its inventory data later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX