WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday after showing a modest move back to the downside to snap a three-day winning streak in the previous session.Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $3,129.77 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $3,162.25.Euro zone bond yields held steady, and the dollar was little changed as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariff plans later in the day.The new tariff rates, which will apply to all countries, will take effect immediately after they are announced at 2000 GMT.The Washington Post reported that White House aides had drafted a plan for a 20 percent tariff on most U.S. imports.It is feared that the new tariffs and possible retaliatory actions by targeted countries could fuel inflationary pressures and slow economic growth.In economic releases, U.S. reports on private sector employment and factory orders may garner some attention in the New York session.