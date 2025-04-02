JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation of violence in Lebanon.Despite the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, four people including a woman were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut Tuesday.Tuesday morning's strike reportedly targeted a Hezbollah official who Israel accused of aiding Hamas in planning an imminent terror attack against civilians.It was the second Israeli attack in the southern suburb in five days.'The UN reiterates the calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from further escalatory activities, which endanger civilians and jeopardize the progress already made to restore stability on both sides of the Blue Line,' UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a press briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York.He also reported that over the weekend, the Israeli army fired warning shots from a machine gun at UN peacekeepers across the Blue Line - which separates Israeli and Lebanese armed forces - near Rmeish in the south.The incident was 'a clear violation of resolution 1701,' Dujarric told reporters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX