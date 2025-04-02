BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down Wednesday morning on a fresh round of selling by investors ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's 'reciprocal tariff' announcement later in the day.The market gained some ground on Tuesday after few weak sessions, but the mood has turned cautious today amid fears the U.S. President's trade policies might push up inflation and hurt global economic growth.The new tariff rates will take effect immediately after they are announced by U.S. President Donald Trump at 2000 GMT.The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,811.00 in early trades, was down 33.32 points or 0.42% at 7,843.04 a few minutes ago.Airbus is down more than 2.5%. Sanofi is declining 2.4% and Edenred is down by about 2.2%. Societe Generale is down nearly 2%.BNP Paribas and Thales are down 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Capgemini, Michelin and Safran are declining 0.9 to 1%. ArcelorMittal, Essilor and Eurofins Scientific are modestly lower.Engie is up nearly 2%. Pernod Ricard, Carrefour, Kering and AXA are gaining 1 to 1.25%.Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, Vinci, Bouygues, Publicis Groupe, Renault, Hermes International, Air Liquide and Stellantis are up with modest gains.On the economic front, data showed France's government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 40.3 billion in February 2025 from EUR 44.0 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total revenues rose 12.6% year-on-year to EUR 45.2 billion, while expenditures increased at a softer 3.6% to EUR 77.8 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX