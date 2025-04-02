MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administrations' border security enforcement measures continue to yield significant results with illegal crossings along the southern border reaching a record-low in March.In last month, the Border Patrol data shows that around 7,180 southwest border crossings were recorded, a dramatic drop compared to the monthly average of 155,000 from the previous four years. Compared to the same month under the Biden administration, that represents a 95 percent decrease from 2024, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Daily southwest border apprehensions have also fallen to around 230 per day, a number our country has never seen before - especially when measured against the previous administration's average daily encounters of 5,100 per day.Migrant crossings have reportedly slowed to 'a near halt' along the California-Mexico border. Border Patrol agents are making just '30 to 40 arrests per day . down from more than 1,200 per day during the height of migrant arrivals to the region in April,' The Los Angeles Times reports.'The last administration had the Border Patrol releasing millions of illegal aliens into the United States, which caused more and more to come. Thanks to President Trump and his game changing policies, those days are over. Thank you to the patriots of the Border Patrol who are making this country safe again,' said U.S. Border Czar Thomas D. Homan.'Border Patrol agents are empowered like never before to shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives,' said Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores.Customs and Border Protection said that in March, new border wall contracts were signed, ensuring continued construction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX