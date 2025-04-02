High-performance Additives Market worth $20.11 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "High-performance Additives Market by Product Type (Stabilizers, Fillers, Vulcanization Agents, Softeners, Resin), Function (Performance Additives, Processing Additives) End-Use Industry (Automotive, Medical) - Global Forecast To 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 14.02 billion in 2024 to USD 20.11 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'High-performance Additives Market'

273 - Tables

59 - Figures

279 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21052922

High-performance additives are chemical substances that are utilized to improve the properties of materials, enhancing durability, efficiency, and performance across different applications. They play an important role in industries like the automotive and medical sectors, where material strength, resistance, and functionality are vital. Demand stems from the requirements for improved material properties, compliance with regulations, and sustainability. Formulations need additives for better durability, efficiency, and wear, heat, and weather resistance. Enforcing environmental rules makes manufacturers consider more environmentally friendly, low-emission products, further boosting advanced additives usage.

Stabilizers is anticipated to be the largest segment in High-performance Additives Market segment, by product type, during the forecast period.

Stabilizers account for the largest share in the market for high-performance additives because they play a vital role in avoiding degradation of materials when exposed to heat, ultraviolet radiation, oxidation, and mechanical stress. Stabilizers contribute to sustaining the structural stability and durability of materials so that their properties are maintained over a longer period. Ongoing R&D in stabilizer formulating has made them more effective, and materials are able to endure more stressful conditions. Performance specifications and regulatory standards have also pushed the innovation of stabilizers with improved stability and efficiency. While fillers are the second-largest segment due to their capability to improve significantly the physical and mechanical properties of materials and maximize production costs. Through increased strength, stiffness, and thermal stability, fillers improve the overall performance of materials without compromising quality.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=21052922

Performance additives is anticipated to be the largest segment in High-performance Additives Market, by function, during the forecast period.

Performance additives are the leading segment in the high-performance additives market because they play a central role in their ability to impart functional properties to materials, optimize durability, and provide maximum performance under diverse operating conditions. Such additives deliver critical features like strength increase, heat, UV stability, chemical resistance, and anti-aging, features that are simply vital to enable material integrity under long-term stress. As industries look for materials with better mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, the application of performance additives increases enormously. Emerging advancements in the field of material science have established highly specialized performance additives that focus on changing technological demands, even propelling more market growth. Whereas processing additives account for the second-largest segment because they directly contribute to refining manufacturing efficiency, enhancing material processability, as well as curbing production expenditures.

Automotive is anticipated to be the largest segment in the High-performance Additives Market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The automotive industry accounts for the largest share in the high-performance additives market, led by the growing demand for advanced tire technologies. High-performance additives are vital for improving the durability, safety, and efficiency of tires, which are a vital part of any vehicle. Modern tires need highly specialized additives like antiozonants, processing aids, and reinforcing fillers to enhance their resistance to wear and tear, high and low temperatures, and weather conditions. With increased usage of electric vehicles (EVs) and high-performance sports cars, the demand for high-performance tire formulations has risen, as such vehicles require exceptional grip, lower noise, and higher durability. In addition, with the development of smart tires, equipped with sensors to monitor pressure, temperature, and wear characteristics in real time, there has been a further expansion of the dependency on high-performance additives to provide maximum performance.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=21052922

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the global High-performance Additives Market, by region, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest player in the market for high-performance additives owing to its robust manufacturing hub, proximity of raw materials, and fast industrialization. The region consists of a few of the world's largest automobile manufacturers, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which generate large demand for high-performance additives, especially for tire manufacturing. With growing urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and an expanding middle-class base, the automobile demand has grown, triggering higher consumption of high-performance tire technologies that necessitate high-performance additives. The second-largest contribution to the high-performance additives market comes from North America, underpinned by superior technological prowess, robust R&D expenditure, and emphasis on high-quality material production.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the High-performance Additives Market. BASF (Germany), CLARIANT (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), Arkema (France), Avient Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), SI Group, Inc. (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Synthomer plc (UK), and Cabot Corporation (US).

Get access to the latest updates on High-performance Additives Companies and High-performance Additives Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Rubber Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Performance Additives Market

Fiberglass Companies

Heat Exchanger Companies

Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-performance-additives-market-worth-20-11-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302418015.html