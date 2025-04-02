Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

02nd April 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 01stApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

01st April 2025 48.08p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.30p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

02nd April 2025