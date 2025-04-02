DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 02-Apr-2025 / 11:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ x ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Helikon Investments Limited London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01st April 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 02nd April 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 16% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 16.0067% 16.0067% 211,483,988 reached Position of previous notification 15.0205% 15.0205% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi Cash-settled Equity 28/02/2035 28/02/2035 Cash 1,435,325 0.6787% Swap Cash-settled Equity 17/11/2025 17/11/2025 Cash 4,920,106 2.3265% Swap Cash-settled Equity 16/11/2027 16/11/2027 Cash 7,467,282 3.5309% Swap Cash-settled Equity 16/11/2027 16/11/2027 Cash 10,984,894 5.1942% Swap Cash-settled Equity 30/01/2026 30/01/2026 Cash 9,044,013 4.2765% Swap SUBTOTAL B.2 33,851,620 16.0067% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Helikon Long Short Equity Fund 16.0067% 16.0067% Master ICAV 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

Done at London on 02nd April 2025.

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Helikon Investments Limited Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 17 Waterloo Place, London SW1Y 4AR E-Mail operations@helikoninv.com Phone number / Fax number 0207 184 5250 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Paul McLernon Contact address 17 Waterloo Place, London SW1Y 4AR E-Mail operations@helikoninv.com Phone number / Fax number 0207 184 5256 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information:

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

