DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased slightly from a nearly twenty-four year low in February, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.0 percent in March, up from 3.9 percent in February, which was the lowest rate since April 2001.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.3 percent.The number of unemployed rose to 114,800 in March from 112,900 in February. A year ago, it was 120,400.Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 11.6 percent.