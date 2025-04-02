Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2025, its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.7%
|SSE
|6.6%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.5%
|RWE
|6.1%
|Northland Power
|5.2%
|Bonheur
|5.1%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.1%
|Drax Group
|4.8%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|4.8%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.5%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.4%
|National Grid
|4.0%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.7%
|Cadeler
|3.6%
|Enefit Green
|2.8%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.7%
|AES
|2.7%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|2.3%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|2.1%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|2.0%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.7%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|1.6%
|Fastned
|1.5%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|1.3%
|Orsted
|1.2%
|7C Solarparken
|0.9%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|0.8%
|VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
|0.8%
|Serena Energia
|0.7%
|Scatec Solar
|0.6%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|US Solar Fund
|0.3%
|Westbridge Renewable Energy
|0.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
At close of business on 31 March 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £36.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & investment companies
|31.3%
|Renewable energy developers
|31.5%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.2%
|Energy storage
|7.5%
|Biomass generation and production
|4.8%
|Electricity networks
|4.0%
|Renewable technology and service
|3.6%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|4.2%
|Renewable Fuels and Charging
|1.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|30.7%
|Europe (ex UK)
|30.5%
|Global
|23.8%
|North America
|9.9%
|Latin America
|2.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.3%
