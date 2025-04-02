Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Clearway Energy A Class 6.7% SSE 6.6% Greencoat UK Wind 6.5% RWE 6.1% Northland Power 5.2% Bonheur 5.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.1% Drax Group 4.8% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 4.8% Grenergy Renovables 4.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.4% National Grid 4.0% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Cadeler 3.6% Enefit Green 2.8% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.7% AES 2.7% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.3% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.1% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.0% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.6% Fastned 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% Orsted 1.2% 7C Solarparken 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Serena Energia 0.7% Scatec Solar 0.6% Boralex 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.3% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.3%

At close of business on 31 March 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £36.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 31.3% Renewable energy developers 31.5% Renewable focused utilities 9.2% Energy storage 7.5% Biomass generation and production 4.8% Electricity networks 4.0% Renewable technology and service 3.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.2% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.3%