Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 13:36 Uhr
94 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Clearway Energy A Class6.7%
SSE6.6%
Greencoat UK Wind6.5%
RWE6.1%
Northland Power5.2%
Bonheur5.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.1%
Drax Group4.8%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund4.8%
Grenergy Renovables4.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.4%
National Grid4.0%
Foresight Solar Fund3.7%
Cadeler3.6%
Enefit Green2.8%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.7%
AES2.7%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust2.3%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund2.1%
GCP Infrastructure Investments2.0%
Greencoat Renewable1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.6%
Fastned1.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.3%
Orsted1.2%
7C Solarparken0.9%
MPC Energy Solutions0.8%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.8%
Serena Energia0.7%
Scatec Solar0.6%
Boralex0.5%
US Solar Fund0.3%
Westbridge Renewable Energy0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%

At close of business on 31 March 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £36.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies31.3%
Renewable energy developers31.5%
Renewable focused utilities9.2%
Energy storage7.5%
Biomass generation and production4.8%
Electricity networks4.0%
Renewable technology and service3.6%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency4.2%
Renewable Fuels and Charging1.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom30.7%
Europe (ex UK)30.5%
Global23.8%
North America9.9%
Latin America2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.3%

