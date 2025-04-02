WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Attorneys for Southwestern Border Districts have charged more than 960 illegal aliens with immigration-related crimes during the fourth week of March, the Department of Justice stated.Last week, the U.S. Attorneys for Arizona, Central California, Southern California, New Mexico, Southern Texas, and Western Texas charged more than 960 defendants with criminal violations of U.S. immigration laws as part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations.The District of Arizona filed the most number of cases - 260 - in relation to immigration and border security. Of those, 98 face allegations of illegally re-entering the country.The Southern District of Texas filed 257 cases with the majority having felony convictions such as narcotics, violent and/or sexual crimes and prior immigration offenses.Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas have filed 261 immigration and immigration-related criminal cases.The Central District of California filed criminal charges against 20 defendants who allegedly were found in the U.S. following removal.The Southern District of California filed 90 border-related cases this week, including charges of transportation of illegal aliens, reentering the U.S. after deportation, deported alien found in the United States, and importation of controlled substances.The District of New Mexico filed criminal charges against 75 illegal aliens. In a significant case, a criminal complaint was filed against David Serrano-Dominguez, a Mexican national who has been illegally residing in the U.S.. He was charged with being an alien in possession of firearms, an unregistered short-barrel rifle, and reentry of a deported alien. HSI agents arrested him at his residence in Deming, NM.Agents had identified social media posts showing Serrano-Dominguez selling handguns and rifles. Agents discovered 10 firearms and approximately 500 rounds of ammunition from his apartment, the Department of Justice said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX