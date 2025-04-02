BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound rose to a 6-day high of 1.1448 against the Swiss franc, a 5-day high of 0.8342 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.2950 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 1.1407, 0.8361 and 1.2901, respectively.Against the yen, the pound edged up to 193.66 from an early low of 193.09.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the franc, 0.81 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback and 197.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX