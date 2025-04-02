NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales growth accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The value of retail sales rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 4.8 percent increase in January.Sales of cultural and recreation goods surged 18.2 percent annually in February, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores advanced by 6.6 percent.Data showed that the sales volume increased 4.7 percent from last year, after rising 2.6 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX