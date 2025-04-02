Yunu Fosters Outstanding Innovation with NextGen Scientist Awards at Huntsman Cancer Institute Symposium

Yunu, creator of the industry's first end-to-end clinical trial imaging workflow platform supporting sites, CROs and pharma, was proud to sponsor the 2025 HCI Frontiers Symposium's NextGen Scientist Awards. This premier event, hosted by the Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), occurred from February 17-19, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The symposium explored groundbreaking models in cancer care, screening, risk identification, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

As a pioneer in clinical trial imaging, Yunu is transforming the way pharmaceutical trial sponsors and cancer center sites conduct research. Yunu's mature and scalable cloud-based platform streamlines imaging workflows, enhances data accuracy, and accelerates decision-making in oncology trials, ensuring that promising treatments reach patients faster. Yunu's commitment to innovation directly supports the next generation of cancer therapies, making trials more accessible, efficient, and impactful.

This year's award recipients, Abby Sartar and Mmadili Ilozumba, were selected for their significant contributions to advancing cancer research and care. Their pioneering work exemplifies the spirit of innovation that is shaping the future of patient-centered treatment.

Dr. Abby Sartor's outstanding work examined how state legislation impacts access to biomarker testing for patients with gynecologic cancers. Her research brings insights into policy-driven disparities and opportunities for more equitable care.

Dr. Mmadili Ilozumba's groundbreaking research focused on cancer disparities and treatment outcomes. Her work provides valuable insights that move us closer to addressing cancer treatment and survivorship inequities.

The Huntsman Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, is renowned for its groundbreaking work in understanding cancer at its origins and developing targeted therapies that improve patient care. As one of Yunu's valued customers, Huntsman's dedication to innovation aligns closely with Yunu's mission to transform imaging in clinical trials with cutting edge technology, ensuring that breakthrough therapies are accessible to everyone.

About Yunu: Yunu provides innovative imaging workflow and data management solutions designed to optimize clinical trial processes. By integrating advanced technologies, Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.?For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on? LinkedIn ?or X? @Yunu_Inc.

