Vallor Raises $4M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Put Contracts on Autopilot Saving Enterprise Procurement Teams Time and Money

Vallor , the AI-agent platform that puts procurement contracts on autopilot, today announced an oversubscribed $4 million seed round to accelerate its mission of saving enterprises time and money by giving procurement teams the tools to eliminate manual tasks and focus on strategic, high-value work. The funding round was led by Dynamo Ventures with Bloomberg Beta as a co-lead, with participation from Liquid 2 Ventures , El Cap Ventures, and Rock Yard Ventures . The round also includes notable angel investors such as Immad Akhund (Founder, Mercury) and Sean Henry (Founder, Stord) through Sequoia's Scout Fund .

Enterprises drive $66 trillion (55%) of the $120 trillion in annual global B2B transaction volume , but procurement-the backbone of these operations-often remains manual and fragmented. The industry's default is a patchwork of spreadsheets and shared drives or software built in the early 2000's; duct tape solutions that create more friction than clarity. As a result, companies lose about 9% of annual revenue due to poor contract management.

Vallor uses AI agents to extract unstructured data, surface risks, track obligations, and deliver insights from contracts, many that have sat untouched for years. This shift represents a new generation of Service-as-Software-where AI doesn't just support workflows, it actively performs them. The company was co-founded by Antonio Goncalves, who brings extensive procurement and sourcing expertise from his tenure at Microsoft. The platform reflects his vision for a solution built by procurement professionals, for procurement professionals. His co-founder, Jake Vollkommer, is an accomplished engineer with a strong background in AI-forming a team uniquely positioned to drive the next generation of innovation in procurement.

"Procurement is meant to be a strategic driver, but many teams are drowning in contract management overhead," said Goncalves, CEO of Vallor. "Our AI agents do the heavy lifting: finding what matters, flagging what's at risk, and delivering real-time insights from contracts, including legacy contracts that have been sitting dormant. This isn't just about speed. It's about giving teams a strategic edge they've never had before."

Historically, contract management platforms have been designed for legal teams or tacked onto procurement suites as secondary features. Vallor flips that model by delivering a fully AI-integrated product tailored to procurement's needs from day one. The platform makes contracts truly usable: a reliable source of information that teams can search, reference, and act on in real time. By automating the tedious tasks that slow teams down-like data management, clause analysis, and obligation tracking-Vallor turns contracts into a strategic resource.

"We're not just streamlining workflows-we're eliminating admin work entirely," said Vollkommer, CTO of Vallor. "By embedding AI into every user interaction, Vallor empowers procurement teams to spend less time chasing down contract details and more time driving strategic supplier relationships."

The platform delivers impact through:

Massively accelerated search cycles - finding critical contract information in seconds instead of hours.

Faster, more efficient contract reviews - reducing review time from days to minutes.

Intelligent obligation structuring and compliance automation - transforming unstructured contract terms into actionable data that automatically monitors supplier performance ensuring contract compliance.

Near-total elimination of administrative workload - automating the manual tasks that drain procurement teams.

Just as importantly, Vallor enables leaders to uncover insights they didn't even know existed-making previously buried data usable for strategic decision-making for the first time.

Vallor's early traction underscores its immediate value, with adoption already underway across multiple Fortune 500 and enterprise organizations in sectors including food and beverage, media, and beyond. These companies collectively manage thousands of active contracts and are achieving substantial productivity gains by automating compliance tasks, streamlining workflows, and reducing risk exposure.

"Vallor is bringing deep technical innovation to an underserved but mission-critical function," said Jon Bradford, Managing Partner at Dynamo Ventures. "Their AI-first approach transforms contract management into a strategic advantage for procurement organizations, and we're proud to support their continued momentum and impact."

Vallor will use the new funding to grow its team, expanding both in Miami and remotely, and accelerate product development across AI automation, contract intelligence, and supplier performance analytics.

