Upwind Security: Cloud Security Leader Upwind to Sponsor Israeli Gold Medalist Tom Reuveny

The collaboration, which began after a chance meeting in Maui, will support Reuveny across multiple international competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

Cloud security company Upwind announced today a four-year sponsorship of Tom Reuveny, Israel's Olympic gold medalist in iQFoil windsurfing at the Paris 2024 Games. The sponsorship will support Reuveny through the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as well as other international competitions.

Amiram Shachar, Upwind's CEO and Tom Reuveny



Reuveny, one of Israel's most decorated surfers, made history this summer by winning the country's only gold medal at the Paris Olympics. At just 24 years old, his career already includes multiple world championship titles and a growing international fan base. Following his Olympic success, Reuveny was named the Israeli Olympic Committee's 2024 Athlete of the Year and carried the national flag at the closing ceremony.

The partnership between Reuveny and Upwind came about in an unexpected way: after the Paris 2024 games, Reuveny took a well-earned break in Maui, Hawaii - where he crossed paths with Amiram Shachar, co-founder and CEO of Upwind. A spontaneous surf session turned into a friendship, which evolved into a shared mission.

"We're proud to support an athlete like Tom, who represents excellence, perseverance, and the spirit of pushing forward, values we live by at Upwind," said Amiram Shachar. "It's also fitting that 'Upwind,' a core windsurfing technique, is now part of this story. Tom's journey is a source of pride, and we're excited to be part of his next chapter, especially as he prepares for Los Angeles 2028."

"I'm incredibly grateful to Upwind for believing in me," said Reuveny. "Our connection felt natural from the start. Their support gives me the focus and peace of mind I need to train and compete at the highest level and to continue representing Israel with pride."

About Upwind

Founded in 2022 by the team behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450M), Upwind is a runtime-powered cloud security platform helping security teams identify and prioritize risks faster and more accurately. By leveraging real-time data, Upwind reduces false alerts by up to 90% and enables threat detection up to 10x faster than legacy tools. Upwind is backed by leading investors including Cyberstarts, Greylock, Leaders Fund, Alta Park Capital, TCV, Sheva (the VC fund of Omri Casspi), and Penny Jar (Steph Curry's investment fund). The company serves dozens of Fortune 500 companies such as Booking Holdings, Bill, and Boomi, and employs around 150 people globally.

