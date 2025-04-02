Omar Reyes Wins 2024 Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt Application of Law Scholarship

The $2,500 will help Reyes complete a dual degree in Economics and Molecular & Cellular Biology.

This year, Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt's team is pleased to award its $2,500 Moral Responsibility and the Application of Law Scholarship to Johns Hopkins student, Omar Reyes.

Reyes is currently pursuing a dual degree in Economics and Molecular & Cellular Biology. He hopes that his combined studies will help him pursue a career that enables him to make healthcare services more accessible while still understanding what economic and scientific decisions promote developments in certain areas.

Reyes' response to Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt's scholarship prompt addresses the legal system from an immigrant's perspective. Reyes relays a story about his grandparents, in which they lost everything to a real estate scheme. He says that his grandparents did not pursue legal justice out of distrust of the legal system.

He hopes that the system can one day address the distrust cultivated in high-need communities, particularly those who've been impacted by fraud that, in his words, has gone unaddressed by judicial parties. He believes that lawyers can make the first move in this direction by adhering to an objective truth instead of serving as "mouthpieces."

Reyes' response to the scholarship prompt inspires a considerable amount of thought in its audience, begging questions about objective truth and how different interpretations of the law have developed over the years. It was this inspiration, paired with Reyes' obvious passion, that drove the scholarship selection committee to award his efforts.

The criminal defense lawyers with Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt look forward to seeing Reyes put his education to work in the years to come. The team does not doubt that his passion and ability to inspire conversations will serve him well in his chosen field.

Students interested in applying for the Moral Responsibility and the Application of Law Scholarship have until August 15, 2025, to complete their applications.

About Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt

Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt offers top-quality criminal defense and DUI representation throughout Ohio. The firm consistently ranks among the best law firms in America, with its attorneys repeatedly recognized as Ohio Super Lawyers® and AV Preeminent on Martindale-Hubbell®.

Buckeyes can turn to Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt for help overcoming accusations of driving under the influence or underage drinking as well as drug crimes, theft, sex crimes, assault, and false Title IX accusations. The firm's attorneys also offer assistance to professionals who need help defending themselves against accusations that compromise their ability to continue practicing in their fields.

Koffel | Brininger | Nesbitt is ready to go above and beyond for the sake of its clients. Anyone in need of help navigating Ohio's criminal system can turn to the firm for legal support today .

